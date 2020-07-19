Special Works Recruitment Is For Nigerians, Not APC – Keyamo

Nigeria’s Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Festus Keyamo, SAN, has said that the Special Public Works programme is for all Nigerians.

In a series of tweets, Keyamo revealed that the programme meant to alleviate POST-COVID-19 poverty will not have registration done at NDE offices.

According to the Minister, COVID-19 guidelines will be breached if such holds at NDE offices.

He tweeted: “Kindly disregard all messages directing people to go to NDE offices to register for the Special Public Works. This will breach COVID-19 guidelines and it will not ensure we strictly achieve the 1000 per LGA. The selection will be done from LGA to LGA, not in States’ NDE offices

“I have NOT directed that forms for the SPW be distributed to APC Ward leaders to give to party members. Any of such list will be discountenanced. THIS IS NOT AN APC PROGRAMME but a programme FOR ALL NIGERIANS. We shall ONLY accept final lists from the States’ Selection Committees”.