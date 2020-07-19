Reno Omokri Slams Soyinka For Complaining About Buhari

Former presidential aide, Reno Omokri has slammed Nobel Laureate Wole Soyinka by telling him to stop complaining about President Buhari.

Recall that Soyinka had said that Buhari is not in charge of Nigeria despite being the president.

He made the disclosure in reaction to an open letter by Umar Dangiwa, a retired colonel and former Military Administrator of Kaduna State.

In reaction to Soyinka’s complain, Reno Omokri reminded the Nobel Laureate of how he begged Nigerians in 2015 to forgive Buhari for his past.

Reno Omokri tweeted, “Can someone tell Wole Soyinka to respect himself and stop complaining about the problem he inflicted on Nigeria?

“This was a man who knew General @MBuhari’s past very well, yet asked Nigerians to forgive him. Now, we are repeating the past because we forgot it!”