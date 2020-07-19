PDP Reacts To Claim Of Selling Governorship Ticket To Obaseki

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has reacted to a claim by Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu that it sold its governorship ticket to Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State.

Ize-Iyamu through his Campaign Director of Communications, John Mayaki, had alleged that PDP sold the ticket to Obaseki for N15 billion.

Reacting to the claim, Chief Raymond Dokpesi who heads the Publicity Committee of the Edo State PDP Campaign Council stated that the claim lacks truth.

He said, “I do not know from which of the resources we would have expected Obaseki to have drawn N15bn to give to who?

“When Ize-Iyamu left APC did he give anybody a dime to come into PDP that he ran in the ticket in 2016?

“There is no iota of truth in that allegation. It is a phantom charge and it is part of the known propaganda and lies that that party parades at all times.

“To who did he give the money? Is it to the leaders, the governors, members of BoT? It is arrant nonsense and unacceptable allegation.

“It is to incite the PDP followers in Edo State that their leaders had been settled and they didn’t get any portion of that”.