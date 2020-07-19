Pastor Adeboye Replies Critics Of His Birthday Message To His Wife

Pastor E.A Adeboye has said that his birthday message to his wife which was heavily criticized was revealed for his children and not for everybody.

His message to his wife Foluke Adeboye on her 72nd birthday was criticized by feminists who slammed him for displaying his authority over her.

Delivering a sermon on July 19, Adeboye said that his message wasn’t for those who Criticizes him because he wasn’t talking to them.

“As a matter of fact, if there is a way of preaching this sermon just to my own children alone, that is what I would have done.

Not because I’m selfish but occasionally there are things you say to your children that would annoy outsiders. And you keep on saying, but I am not talking to you, I am talking to my children. But now, the lockdown has made the door open to everybody.

Some people see the glory but don’t know the story. Some people see me and say all kinds of things. It’s none of my business.

I don’t need to answer you. I just need to keep on riding high with my king. I’m talking to my children, so others should not be angry with me. Before you take off, consider your landing.” he said.