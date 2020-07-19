Omotola Showers Praises On Husband For Doing This For Their Children

Veteran Nollywood actress, Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde has praised her husband Mathew Ekeinde for ensuring their children returned home safely from abroad.
The children who were outside the country couldn’t return home due to the ban on international flights enacted as a result of coronavirus pandemic.
Using his influence, Mathew Ekeinde who is a pilot flew a private jet to ensure his children got home safely.
Appreciating her husband for his effort, Omotola took to social media to shower praises on him.
She wrote: “Thank you Lord. My babies are Home! When all else fails and your Dad has to fly a PJ to come get you himself! Capt Matthew Ekeinde! Na Man you be. This is to Appreciate you for being such a superhero. Thank you Lord for Journey mercies and thanks to Everyone that assisted to make this happen. Prinprin you next. #HappyMom #TheCaptain #captainekeinde #pandemic #closedboarders #grateful #Relief”
Have a story to tell, or images to share on interesting Nigeria news? Send them to Concise News via Whatsapp (0906 928 2577)
Tired of generators? Get PRAG INVERTER, Nigeria's No.1 Inverters Be the first to know...Get daily round up of top Nigerian newspaper headlines. Click here. Tired of estimated bills/generator noise? Go off the grid...get PRAG SOLAR for 24/7 noiseless and uninterrupted power supply.