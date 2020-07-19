Nigeria’s Foreign Affairs Minister, Oyeama, Contracts COVID-19

Nigeria’s Foreign Affairs Minister, Geoffery Onyeama, has tested positive for the deadly coronavirus, according to a statement by the minister.

In a statement via his verified Twitter handle on Sunday, the minister said that he tested positive for the virus after his fourth Covid-19 test on Saturday.

He wrote, “(I) did my fourth Covid-19 test yesterday at the first sign of a throat irritation and unfortunately this time it came back positive. That is life! (You) win some, lose some. (I’m) heading for isolation in a health facility and praying for the best.”