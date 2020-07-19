Nepotism Is The Worst Form Of Corruption – Sanusi

Muhammadu Sanusi II, a former Emir of Kano, has described nepotism as the worst form of corruption in Nigeria.

Speaking on how to end nepotism, Sanusi said that merit should be the main consideration when appointing people for positions.

He disclosed this while speaking at a webinar titled ‘The sustainability of society’.

He said, “Morally and religiously speaking, corruption is a problem.

“Part of the problem we have is incompetence and that is why I keep saying we must pay attention to merit. There must be a merit test; a competence test.

“For me, I think the root of corruption is when we begin to de-emphasize merit, competence and performance.

“The worst form of corruption we have in this country is nepotism. ”