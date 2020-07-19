Minister Of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama Tests Positive For COVID-19

Nigeria’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama has revealed that he has tested positive for COVID-19.

The Minister who has had three tests for the virus had a fourth which came back positive. He was forced to take a fourth test after he had an irritating throat.

Taking to Twitter, Onyeama revealed that he is on his way to the isolation center.

He tweeted: “Did my fourth Covid-19 test yesterday at the first sign of a throat irritation and unfortunately this time it came back positive. That is life! Win some lose some. Heading for isolation in a health facility and praying for the best. #StayHomeSaveLives #COVID19 #PTFCOVID19.”