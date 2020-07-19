Lizzy Anjorin Speaks Amid News Of Husband’s Five Wives, Children

Actress Lizzy Anjorin and her husband Lateef Adegboyega Lawal have opened up on why it took them 14 years before they got married.

The newly weds got married last week in a low-key event which would have been elaborate if not for the coronavirus pandemic.

Speaking to PUNCH, Lizzy Anjorin said, “I am happy because I’m with my best friend. I don’t even feel as if I just got married. I feel that I signed a life contract with my best friend. He is my helper. He didn’t allow me take poison 14 years ago and he stopped me from committing suicide. I’m glad it turned out well between us because he is behind my success story. People mocked him but he stood by me through thick and thin. A lot of people didn’t see my wedding coming but it’s better to leave people guessing about one.

‘’We had a quiet wedding because of COVID-19. The Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi, would have been present if not for the Coronavirus pandemic. Alaafin has blessed me and my hubby. Even if there was no COVID-19, my wedding would have been in Nigeria. I’ve been with my husband for 14 years and a lot of media personalities know about our relationship. I had issues some years back and he was there for me. He was my cushion in the days of turbulence/crises. He constantly reminds me that he wants nothing from me but my success.

“Some people mix my personality up but there’s a difference between my business and personal life. When it comes to my personal life, I always make it private. People think that I shout and show off but I don’t do that. I just do my business. I have a daughter but I don’t display her on social media. I also noticed that people mock me a lot but I always want to show them that God lives.”

Praising his new wife, Alhaji Lateef Adegboyega Lawal said: “She’s very respectful, pleasant and a good cook. I don’t want to boast so much about her virtues so people wouldn’t take her away from me. I would also score her 100 per cent on her level of perseverance and endurance.’’

Speaking on why it took 14 years to marry him, Anjorin said, “It took us this long because I had told my late mother that I wanted to make some money first because I didn’t have what it took to become a wife. My husband respected my opinion and told me that he would always be there for me. Now I’m his legal wife. We have done all that is necessary. If my mother were alive, she would have been the happiest person on earth because my husband is her godson. He was the only man she endorsed.’’