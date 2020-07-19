Hazard Expressed Sadness At Injury Plagued Season

Real Madrid player, Eden Hazard has expressed sadness at his office injury plague debut season for the Spanish giants.

Madrid have won the Supercopa de Espana and La Liga in 2019-20 season.

Hazard who has been mostly injured this season admits that he contributed little to the success of the Los Blancos this season.

“There have been injuries, but I hope next year will be even better,” Hazard, who was left out of the squad to face Leganes on Sunday, told franceinfo.

“Even if this season had not been terrible for me, I couldn’t have asked for a better experience than coming here and winning the league in my first year.

“This year, it is collectively that we won the title, because on an individual level I have surely had the worst season of my career.”

Madrid are like to face Juventus or Lyon if they upturn Their 2-1 deficit against Manchester City.

“It was a somewhat bizarre season with everything that happened,” said Hazard.

“The season is already very good, but I think it can be even better if we progress from our last-16 second leg of the Champions League.

“When you play for Real Madrid, you want to win all the possible titles. The next one, it has to be the Champions League, even if it’s going to be difficult because we have to play at Manchester City and they have a very nice team.”