Guardiola Reveals Why Arsenal Beat Manchester City

Pep Guardiola has said that Manchester City didn’t play very well in the 2-0 FA Cup semi-final loss to Arsenal at the Wembley Stadium.

Aubameyang got the opener in the first half after a counter attack by Arsenal what uh defended well in the game.

Aubameyang also registered a second in the second half through another counter attack with Pepe playing a part in both goals.

The loss denied City a spot in the final which would have seen them defend the title they won last season.

“We started slow and without the way you have to play,” Guardiola said after the match at Wembley.

“We are always ready many times but today we were not.

“They defended well. It happened [when Arsenal played] against Liverpool too so we knew it. But we were not good.”

Guardiola will now prepare his men for their UEFA Champions League second leg round of 16 clash with Real Madrid.