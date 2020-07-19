Ex-Edo Speaker Zakawanu Garuba Dies At Age 54

A former Speaker of the Edo State House of Assembly, Alhaji Zakawanu Garuba, has died at the age of 54, according to reports.
Garuba, a member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) who was speaker between 2007 and 2009, reportedly died in Abuja in the early hours of yesterday, July 18 after a brief undisclosed illness.
