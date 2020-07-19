EVACUATION: 324 Nigerians Land At Abuja Airport

Nigeria has welcomed a total of 324 stranded citizens from the US at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja on Saturday, July 18.

According to Nigerians in Diaspora Commission NIDCOM, all the evacuees tested negative to COVID-19 before boarding the Ethiopian airline and are now on a 14-day self-isolation as mandated by the Presidential Task Force PTF on COVID-19.

