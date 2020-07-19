De Gea’s Double Howlers Send Man Utd Out Of FA Cup

A double mistake by David De Gea sent Manchester United out of the FA Cup on Saturday as Chelsea cruise to the finals of the competition by 3-1.

Olivier Giroud scored his 16th FA Cup goal to give Chelsea the lead, with questions lingering over whether De Gea should have done better.

Less than a minute into the second half as the Spaniard let Mason Mount’s speculative effort squirm through his hands to allow Chelsea to double their lead.

United look shorn of the attacking vigour they have shown of late. Harry Maguire’s 74th-minute own goal completed a miserable afternoon, with Bruno Fernandes’ late penalty a mere consolation as the Blues earned the semi-final win that means they will make their third FA Cup final appearance in four seasons when they take on Arsenal on August 1.