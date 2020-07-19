Arsenal Will Be Better Off Missing Europa League Qualification – RVP

Former Arsenal captain Robin van Persie has opined that his ex-team will benefit from missing out on the Europa League qualification.

Arsenal are 10th in the Premier League table with just two games of the campaign remaining and two points away from the Europa League zone.

Tribal Football reports that Mikel Arteta now must hope for the Europa League by either sneaking into the seventh spot in the table or winning the FA Cup.

But Van Persie told BT Sport: “You can look at it from two ways really.

“Arsenal doesn’t really want to be in the Europa League, they want to be in the Champions League. But when is the right time to do that?

“From one point of view you can say that it’s maybe better for Mikel to have extra training sessions to work on the tactics, to work on the fitness, to go another level up which is needed to actually compete at the highest level against the bigger teams.

“So if you ask me, I would say that it’s better not to qualify for the Europa League and get those extra sessions in.

“Then hopefully go another level up and hopefully by the end of next year or the season after they can really compete with the biggest teams.”