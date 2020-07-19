Arsenal Vs Man City: What Arteta Said After Beating Guardiola 2-0

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has praised his players after a 2-0 win against Manchester City to book a spot in the FA Cup semi-final.

Arteta faced off with his mentor Program Guardiola at the Wembley with Aubameyang netting twice to give him victory.

Speaking after the game, the Spaniard said that the performance by his players shows that they believe in the teams vision.

“Extremely happy and proud of the players.

“When you play this team, you have to give your best and when you have the opportunities you must make the most of them.

“There is a great chemistry between them [the players] and they really believe in what we are trying to do”.

Arsenal will face either Manchester United or Chelsea who will be fighting for a spot in the final when they play tonight.