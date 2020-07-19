Arsenal Vs Man City: What Arteta Said After Beating Guardiola 2-0

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has praised his players after a 2-0 win against Manchester City to book a spot in the FA Cup semi-final.
Arteta faced off with his mentor Program Guardiola at the Wembley with Aubameyang netting twice to give him victory.
Speaking after the game, the Spaniard said that the performance by his players shows that they believe in the teams vision.
“Extremely happy and proud of the players.
“When you play this team, you have to give your best and when you have the opportunities you must make the most of them.
“There is a great chemistry between them [the players] and they really believe in what we are trying to do”.
Arsenal will face either Manchester United or Chelsea who will be fighting for a spot in the final when they play tonight.
Have a story to tell, or images to share on interesting Nigeria news? Send them to Concise News via Whatsapp (0906 928 2577)
Tired of generators? Get PRAG INVERTER, Nigeria's No.1 Inverters Be the first to know...Get daily round up of top Nigerian newspaper headlines. Click here. Tired of estimated bills/generator noise? Go off the grid...get PRAG SOLAR for 24/7 noiseless and uninterrupted power supply.