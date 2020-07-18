Why I Converted To Christianity From Being A Muslim – Ninalowo

Nollywood actor, Bolanle Ninalowo has revealed why he converted from being a Muslim to Christianity.

The actor who spoke in an Instagram live chat with Mr Porsche said that he had a problem which his family members who were Muslims couldn’t help him out with.

He stated that reading the Bible during the period helped him a lot and that became his lifestyle afterwards.

He said: “Although I have only gone to church once in my entire life, I read the bible a lot. My name is Azeez; I was born into a staunch Muslim family. When I was troubled and frustrated, it was the bible that saved me, as my parents and family members couldn’t. So, I picked up the bible and it became my life manual.”

On rising cases of actors going broke, Ninalowo stated that the government has no blame in that but the actors.

He said “The blame should not be on Nollywood because it doesn’t have structure, it should be on the individual. You are not a victim of circumstances; you are a victim of the choices you made. A lot of them are carried away. They don’t have retirement plans.”