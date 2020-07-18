US Court Ships Hushpuppi To California For Prosecution

A suspected fraudster, Ramon Abass, aka Hushpuppi, has been transferred to the Central District of California for prosecution, according to reports.

He was arraigned in a Chicago court on Monday and denied bail despite pleas by his lawyer.

On Tuesday, he was promptly transferred to the Central District of California for prosecution and remanded to the custody of the U.S. Marshal in accordance with 18 U.S.C. § 3142(f).

Recall that Huspuppi was arrested in Dubai for involvement in business email compromise frauds and other scams worth “hundreds of millions of dollars”.

He faces 20 years in prison if found guilty.