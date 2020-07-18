Truck Crushes Motorcyclist To Death In Ogun State

An angry mob on Saturday set ablaze a Dangote truck, whose driver killed a motorcyclist along old Ibadan road, Ijebu Ode area of Ogun.
Mr Babatunde Akinbiyi, the Public Relations Officer, Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Corps (TRACE), confirmed the incident to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abeokuta.
Akinbiyi explained that the accident occurred at about 8 a.m and was caused by speeding on the part of the driver of the truck.
According to him, the truck driver ran over the moving motorcyclist while negotiating a roundabout.
He noted that the accident involved three males, the motorcyclists, the truck motor boy and driver.
“But for the intervention of TRACE, police, NSCDC and FRSC personnel, the driver would have been killed,” he said.
The TRACE spokesman further said that the driver and the motor boy had been arrested and taken to Igbeba Motor Traffic Division, Ijebu-Ode.
He added that the body of the deceased had been deposited at the mortuary of Femtop Hospital, Ijebu-Ode.
Akinbiyi urged drivers of articulated vehicles to maintain their vehicles, be more responsive when driving and avoid speeding, especially when approaching a bend and roundabout. (NAN)
