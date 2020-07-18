Nigerian Air Force Opens Investigation Into Death Of Tolulope Arotile

The Nigerian Air Force, NAF, has said that it has opened an investigation into the death of Tolulope Arotile, the country’s first female combatant pilot.

Arotile is said to have died after she was hit by a reversing car which was driven by a colleague of hers who was excited to see her.

She died due to the injuries to the head which she suffered.

On the investigation, NAF Director of Public Relations and Information, Air Commodore Ibikunle Daramola, said that the information which necessarily needs to go with be revealed to the public.

Daramola, told The PUNCH, “First of all, in my first statement, I said she died from a road traffic accident. I further clarified the nature of the road traffic accident where one of her excited classmates who saw her reversed his car which led to him hitting her and knocking her down. This led to head injuries and a lot of haemorrhaging which ultimately resulted in her death.

“The two boys are in custody and the NAF will do a thorough investigation into the matter. It is a routine process – our own processes that are ongoing because it happened inside a NAF base. At the appropriate time, whatever information needs to go out will go out. But we cannot pre-empt that investigation process.

“Whatever needs to be known will be known; it is standard practice. So, we are investigating the circumstances leading to her death by a road traffic accident. It is an investigation because it may go beyond NAF.”

In a release titled, ‘Late Flying Officer Arotile to be buried in Abuja with full military honours on July 23,’ the NAF spokesman added, “The remains of late Flying Officer Tolulope Arotile who died on July 14 will be laid to rest with full military honours at the National Military Cemetery in Abuja on July 23.

“Meanwhile, the Chief of the Air Staff, Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar, has received some members of the Federal Executive Council as well as members of the National Assembly who visited him at Headquarters NAF at various times on Thursday.”