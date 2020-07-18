Keown Advises Arsenal To Replace Aubameyang With Ings

Arsenal legend Martin Keown has advised his old club to sign Southampton striker Danny Ings as a replacement for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang if he leaves.

Although coach Mikel Arteta believes the Gabonese would stay at Emirates this summer, Keown believes that Ings will be a perfect replacement in case the unexpected happens.

He told Talksport: “If Aubameyang left would Arsenal be an option? When you’ve got 20 goals to your name then everybody is interested in you, especially if suddenly you need a striker.

“Danny Ings has been outstanding. He presses really well, he’s hard-working, Southampton are lucky to have him.

“I think while Ralph Hasenhuttl is there they’ll keep him, because the two together are a little bit special. Ings is rewarding Southampton for the way they stood by him and gave him another chance and now he can’t stop scoring.

“He could slot in anywhere, there would be a lot of clubs that would be interested in this fella if he became available. He’s doing it now at the highest level.”