I’ve Not Been Dumped By Hushpuppi – Lawyer Speaks

Gal Pissetzky, the legal counsel of instagram celebrity, Hushpuppi, has reacted to reports that he has been dumped by his client.

Taking to social media, he wrote: “Fake News! I will be representing @hushpuppi in Los Ángeles, and many other facts in this terrible article are fake news”.

Speaking to The PUNCH, Pissetzky stated that everything is going better with his client’s case.

“I am still representing him. I will be in California for the case.

“Our legal system is quite different from yours. That he was denied bail does not mean his case is getting worse. Actually, I think it’s getting better. I am not, however, allowed to comment on the facts of the case.

“There is no new evidence put forward by the FBI at this point. Whatever news report that suggests things are getting worse for him is not true”, he said.