I Made A Wrong Choice Picking Agboola As Deputy – Akeredolu

Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State has said that he made a wrong choice when he picked Agboola Ajayi to be his deputy governor.

Akeredolu stated this ahead of the primaries of the All Progressives Congress, APC.

Meeting with delegates from Igbekebo in Ese-Idi council area, Akeredolu said, “Despite the criticism and attack from various quarters that Ajayi is my cousin, l felt that l had made a choice but a wrong choice.”

Speaking on Agboola’s decision to dump the APC for the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Akeredolu stated that he’s glad his deputy showed his colours on time.

The governor urged the delegates to vote for him and not bother about Agboola’s exit from the party.