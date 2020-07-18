I Did Plastic Surgery To Enlarge My Flat Buttocks – Cossy Ojiakor

Nollywood actress, Coast Ojiakor has said that she did plastic surgery to enhance her flat buttocks.

She disclosed this in an interview with The PUNCH in which she laughed off a rumour that an upcoming singer, Oba D, raped her inside a night club.

She said, ‘I don’t know any Oba DC. People just like to use my name to gain popularity. He should have paid me some money so that I can also claim to know him. Oba DC cannot rape me. I would have brutalised his genitals. It’s funny how people come up with untrue stories but it’s okay. Perhaps, the guy raped another person with big breasts.

“The only person that looked for my trouble was my neighbour and I made him do frog jump and posted it on my page. It was part of the steps for our reconciliation.’’

She also revealed that her failure to stick to post-surgery instructions made her undergo another surgery earlier this year.

“I have undergone two plastic surgeries because I have flat buttocks. I had my first butt enlargement surgery in Lagos State, while the second one was done by a doctor-friend. The first surgery was successful but I didn’t adhere to the instructions I was given. I was told not to sleep on my butt but I did. I didn’t also use the pillow that I was meant to. So, my buttocks weren’t as huge as I wanted them to be and that’s why I went for a second one earlier this year. It’s so difficult not to lie on one’s buttocks for a month. Both surgeries lasted for two hours and I went home that day. However, I wouldn’t tell you how much I spent on my body because I have leant a lesson from my earlier revelations,” she said.

On if she will undergo surgery for her boobs, Ojiakor said, “My boobs are fine. They are bouncy, full and firm, and that’s perfect for me. Right now, I’m not touching my boobs. However, if it gets bad, I would do something about them. My boobs are natural. I have the biggest boobs in my family and I’ve never suffered inferiority complex or felt insecure because of it. My parents gave me the best of everything.’