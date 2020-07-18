EVACUATION: 324 Stranded Nigerian Depart US For Abuja

The Nigerians in Diaspora Commission, NIDCOM, has announced the expected arrival of at least 324 stranded Nigerians form the United States.

The returnees departed New Jersey via an Ethiopian Air flight and will land at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja on Saturday afternoon.

NIDCOM made disclosed this on its official Twitter page.

<blockquote class="twitter-tweet"><p lang="en" dir="ltr">BREAKING.<br>EVACUATION UPDATE:<br>The third evacuation flight from the United State of America departed Newark, New Jersey to Abuja via Ethiopian Air with 324 evacuees at exactly 2330HRS on Friday 17th July 2020 to arrive at about 15:45pm today Saturday 18th July.<br>1/2 <a href="https://t.co/tNjYjsmymP">pic.twitter.com/tNjYjsmymP</a></p>— Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (@nidcom_gov) <a href="https://twitter.com/nidcom_gov/status/1284400341224763392?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">July 18, 2020</a></blockquote>