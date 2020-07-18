Driver Who Knocked Tolulope Arotile Is A Civilian, Had No License

A source has revealed that the driver of the car that hit Nigeria’s first female combatant pilot, Tolulope Arotile, does not have a driver’s license.
A source in the Nigerian Air Force made this known to Channels TV.
The driver, a civilian, had dropped off the late pilot whom he gave a lift alongside his friends.
After dropping her off, while trying to reverse the car, the vehicle knocked Tolulope Arotile. She died after suffering injuries to the head.
The civilian and the other occupants of the vehicle have since been in custody of the NAF where it was discovered that the driver had no license.
