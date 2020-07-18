Bollywood Star, Aishwayra Bachchan, Daughter In Isolation Centre

Her actor husband Abhishek Bachchan and superstar father-in-law Amitabh Bachchan are already in the same hospital, the highest-profile personalities to have been infected in India, which has now recorded more than one million cases in the pandemic.

Aishwarya Bachchan, a former beauty queen who went on to become one of India’s top actors, and her daughter Aaradhya were revealed on Sunday to be suffering from the coronavirus.

They had been in self-quarantine at home but the Times of India newspaper said they were moved to the Nanavati Hospital on Friday after complaining of “breathlessness”.

“They are fine,” a hospital source told Press Trust of India news agency.

Amitabh Bachchan, 77, and his son Abhishek, 44, are in the hospital’s isolation ward. When they entered hospital their cases were described as “mild”.

No health update has been given since but Amitabh has been regularly issuing Twitter messages.

“In happy times, in times of illness, you our near and dear, our well-wishers, our fans have ever given us unstinting love,” he said Friday.