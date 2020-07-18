Atiku Reacts As FG Schedules To Reopen Schools By September

Former vice president Atiku Abubakar has reacted to the plan by the Federal Government to reopen schools by September.

Schools have been shut down in Nigeria since March due to the coronavirus pandemic.

With other sectors reopening since the lockdown period ended, the Federal Government has decided to reopen schools.

The Minister of State for Education Emeka Nwajiuba has now issued some guidelines to be complied with by schools before they reopen in September.

The West Africa Examination Council, WAEC, which had its exams cancelled in Nigeria for this year has now had a new date slated for September.

In reaction, Atiku who had earlier criticized the continued closure of schools expressed joy at the news.

He tweeted: “I am elated at reports that @NigeriaGov and WAEC have resolved to shift the date of examinations to September 5, 2020.”