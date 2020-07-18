Ahmad Lawal Speaks On 2023 Presidential Ambition

Senate President Ahmad Lawal has said that the report of him nursing a presidential ambition for 2023 is beer parlour gossip.
Lawal stated that it is too early for anyone to be nursing ambitions to replace President Buhari.
He made this known in a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Media, Ola Awoniyi.
The statement reads in part: “The report apparently has its source in beer parlour gossips and should be treated with the contempt which it and those who concocted it deserves.
“It is true that the Senate President was involved in the consultations that President Muhammadu Buhari held prior to the last emergency meeting of the National Executive Committee of the ruling All Progressives Congress,” the statement read in part.
