19-year Old Rituals Arrested For Killings In Oyo Confesses

Sunday Sodipe has been arrested by the Oyo State Police Command for the recent killings in Akinyele Local Government Area of the State.

Sodipe, 19, a herbalist Adedokun Ajani, 50, were paraded by the Commissioner of Police Nwachukwu Enwonwu alongside Shehu Usman, 20, who bought a phone from Sodipe.

Speaking to journalist, Sodipe confessed to killing Barakat Bello and Azeezat Shomuyiwa whom he smashed with a stone on the head.

He stated that before every operation, the herbalist would make him kneel before him, make some incantations and apply something to his tongue three times.

He said when he sees a victim, he smashes their head with a shovel till they are covered in a pool of blood. He then backs them with his eyes closed and reciting an incantation.

He said the herbalist paid him N500 every time he returned from an operation.

On why he did it, Sodipe stated that he was influenced by the herbalist.