Why Ighalo Can’t Make Manchester United Starting Line-Up – Amokachi

Former Super Eagles player, Daniel Amokachi has revealed why Odion Ighalo cannot replace Marcus Rashford in Manchester United starting line-up.
Ighalo joined United on loan from Shanghai Shenhua which will end by January 2021.
Since his signing, the former Super Eagles striker who mostly comes from the bench has scored five goals with one assist in all competition.
According to Amokachi, Ighalo can’t make the starting line-up because Rshford whom he was signed to cover up for has recovered from injury.
He said: “Manchester United brought in Odion Ighalo from Shanghai Shenhua as a back up to then injured Rashford. Now, Rashford is back from injury and so Ighalo has to take a back seat again.
“We cannot expect him to have more playing time than the likes of Rashford and Anthony Martial because he is only a back up there.”
