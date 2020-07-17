What Barcelona Said As Real Madrid Win 2019/2020 La Liga Title

Barcelona has congratulated Real Madrid on emerging champions of the Spanish La Liga 2019/2020 season.

Madrid won the title after beating Villareal 2-1 to open a 7-point gap between the club and rivals Barcelona.

Two goals from Kareem Benzema at the Alfredo di Stefano Stadium ensured the Los Blancos won a 34th league title.

The win ended a two-year wait for a domestic league title.

Barcelona who won the last title took to social media to congratulate Real Madrid.

“Congratulations to Real Madrid on winning the 2019/20 La Liga title”, Barcelona tweeted.

The league is now left with one match for each team to play.