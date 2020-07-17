Police Arrest Late Gokada Boss, Fahim’s PA Over Murder

Tyrese Devon Haspil, 21, the former personal assistant of Gokada CEO Fahim Saleh, who was found murder in his Manhattan home on Tuesday has been arrested.

Recall that the 33-year-old who was also a co-founder of ride-sharing venture ‘Pathao’, was found dead in his Manhattan’s Lower East Side apartment on Tuesday.

According to NYPD officers, his body was found dismembered with his limbless, headless body lying close to an electric saw.

The killer was said to have abandoned the scene and escaped midway into the operation when Saleh’s sister showed up unexpectedly.

New York Times reports that Haspil who was arrested by the police on Friday is believed to have intentions of killing his former boss after he found that he embezzled tens of thousands of dollars from him.

It was also reported that Saleh did not report the alleged theft to authorities, but brokered a repayment plan with him.

Haspil is expected to be charged in a criminal complaint with second-degree murder and other crimes.

Also, the New York City’s medical examiner on Thursday revealed that Saleh died of multiple stab wounds.