PDP Slams Ize-Iyamu For Plagiarizing Another Candidates Agenda

The Edo State PDP Campaign Council (ESPDPCC) has lampooned the embattled APC candidate in the Edo governorship election, Osagie Ize-Iyamu over embarrassing allegations that his much-hyped “SIMPLE” agenda was copied from another Edo state governorship aspirant in 2015.

It is unfortunate that the APC candidate has become a butt of public ridicule following the emergence of video interview wherein another Edo state governorship aspirant in 2015, Don Pedro Obaseki, unveiled the same SIMPLE agenda document as his campaign manifesto in that election.

This embarrassing development has not only further shown that the APC and its candidate have no agenda for Edo state but also highlights the allegations by the former National Chairman of the APC Adams Oshiomhole, that the APC candidate is a person of questionable character who cannot be trusted with the position of the governor of Edo state.

The (ESPDPCC) charges Ize-Iyamu to immediately speak out on the allegation as plagiarism is a serious criminal offence for which culprits must be prosecuted according to the law.

This is because any individual aspiring for the position of a state governor must live above board and be seen as so in the eyes of the voting population.

In this regard, we urge the Inspector General of Police to commence an investigation into this very weighty allegation against the APC governorship candidate.