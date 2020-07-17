Osun Reaveals Why Schools Will Be Allowed To Resume

Governor Gboyega Oyetola’s Special Adviser on Education, Jamiu Olawumi on Wednesday revealed that the state government could reopen schools any time soon.

Jamiu disclosed this after a virtual meeting by the Development Agenda for Western Nigeria known as the DAWN Commission, in collaboration with the forum of South-West Education Commissioners, Special Advisers on Education and the State Universal Basic Education Board.

He said the meeting was convened following the realisation that the COVID-19 pandemic might not go anytime soon.

Reports revealed that Six South-West states are ready to reopen schools for students, to sit for the 2020 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE).

“We have been doing our job. On Monday the Federal Ministry of Information sent us guidelines for reopening of schools. we’ve fulfilled it; even without anybody prompting us. Osun is up to the task.” Jamiu told DAILY POST.

According to him, the Osun State submission at the meeting was gathered through information and was data-driven.

He said that the state ministry of education is awaiting the Governor’s approval to give a date on resumption.

“We are pulling together all the stakeholders within the education sector, to let them understand our policy on reopening of schools, and as soon, we collate our papers, we shall present to the governor for approval.

“We want to assure the people of the state that the Governor will not act outside what is in their best interest. So, we have done our due diligence, and before now, we have been teaching our students – within the syllabus and they are ready to write the exam any day.

“So the issue of the day of reopening is not the issue, but the issue is when are we going to reopen – which I know the Governor will accommodate other interests including WAEC, NECO and all other examination bodies.

“Osun is up to the task. We have realised here that COVID-19 is a pandemic that will not go in a hurry. Hence, we have been doing our job.

“We have three exams around the corner, WAEC and BECE JSS3 which is an internal examination that only the government of the state can organise and conduct and the Primary 6 examination. All these are examinations conducted by the state ministry of Education. He added.