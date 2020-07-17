Nigerian Army Denies Conducting Recruitment Exercise

The attention of the Nigerian Army has been drawn to the activities of criminal elements using fake social media accounts of senior military officers to defraud unsuspecting individuals with promises of recruitment into the Nigerian Army.

Please be informed that Nigerian Army Recruitment is currently not in progress. Should the recruitment commence, the information will be made available via the official Nigerian Army Social Media Platforms and website; http://recruitment.army.mil.ng.

Meanwhile, efforts are on to apprehend and prosecute the perpetrators of this act.