NDDC: Reps Summon Godswill Akpabio Over Misappropriation Of Funds

The House of Representative Committee has summoned Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Godswill Akpabio, over alleged misappropriation of funds.

Recall that Akpabio was accused of irregularities by the former Acting Managing Director of the NDDC, Joi Nunieh, who appeared before the Reps’ investigative committee on Friday.

The committee is investigating the alleged misappropriation of funds in the NDDC and as such ordered Akpabio to appear before it on Monday.

Akpabio had ordered his lawyer to commence legal actions against Nunieh over allegations she made against him.

The former Governor of Akwa Ibom State described Nunieh’s claims against him, as “cornucopia of false, malicious and libellous.”

Nunieh had accused the former Akwa Ibom State governor of sexual harassment, fraud, among other allegations.