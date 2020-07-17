NDDC: Court Bars Police, Others From Nunieh’s Arrest

A Rivers State High Court has restrained Nigeria Police and other Law enforcement agencies from arresting ex-NDDC boss, Joy Nunieh.

Recall that the former Acting Managing Director of the Niger Delta Development Commission was illegally placed under house arrest on Thursday and was released upon the intervention of State Governor, Nyesom Wike.

The court presided over by Justice S.E Thompson also granted an ex-parte order, restraining the NDDC and others from arresting Nunieh, pending the determination of the matter in court.

Nunieh sought the orders of Court through her counsel, Sylvester Adaka, the immediate past Chairman of the Nigeria Bar Association, Port Harcourt Branch.

Recall that Nunieh had previously accused the Minister of Niger-Delta Affairs, Senator Godswill Akpabio of oath-taking, sexual harassment, fraud and corruption at the NDDC.