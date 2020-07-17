Magu Use To Sleep In My Church Despite Being Muslim – Omale

Abuja based pastor, Emmanuel Omale has said that suspended EFCC acting chairman, Ibrahim Magu, is his son who used to sleep in his church despite being a Muslim.

Omale’s name was brought up in an investigation on the alleged diversion of loots recovered by the EFCC.

He’s said to have helped Magu launder some money with a house in Dubai bought in his name.

In a sermon delivered to his congregation, Omale said that the allegations only mad ehim popular.

He said, “You see what is going on, on social media about Prophet of Liberation is a lie.

Listen, I don’t launder money for anybody, it is a lie from the pit of hell. I have sons all over the world. I have seven presidents in the world that I pray for them. They call me for advice, for counselling and I pray for them and there is nobody that doesn’t come here in this country and beyond.

This altar is for everybody. It is for Muslims, it is for pagans and it is for everybody and Ibrahim Magu is not the only Muslim that you used to come here. People in government come here. They pray here, they sleep here, talk to God and they have result.

I’m not surprised. It is not a new thing. Jesus went through this, Jesus was persecuted, if Jesus was not persecuted they won’t hear his name.

People that don’t know Omale, know Omale now. If I want to do this kind of publicity, the money is much all over the world, promotion. People that dont want to hear about pastor before, as they heard ‘pastor launder money’, they will go to my YouTube page and they will see the power of God there and they will become my son again.

There is nobody that will watch my YouTube page and not follow me by force. There is nobody that will see my face that will not love me. My face was everywhere, publicity.

Magu is my son, I cannot deny him like the way I cannot deny all of you.

Prophet Omale is a prophet of liberation and I stand for all my sons all over the world. Give the Lord a big hand (applause).

If you are Muslim in this building, outside, can you stand up? Come out here, I want to pray for you.

I’m a prophet to everybody. Omale is not for only Christians, Omale is for Muslims, is for pagans is for everybody. This is a house of God. We don’t force people to give their lives to Christ. Prophet Omale represents Jesus on earth. If you fight me, you are fighting Jesus.”