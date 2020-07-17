Magu Took It Personally When Senate I Led Rejected Him – Saraki

Former Senate President, Bukola Saraki has said that Ibrahim Magu took it personally when he was rejected as chairman of the Economic and Financial Commission, EFCC.

Saraki stated this in reaction to a court order which directed the Federal Government to return the assets seized from him.

In a statement issued, Saraki said that the Senate he led followed due process in rejecting Magu for EFCC chairman.

The statement reads: “Today, as always, I thank Almighty Allah as I welcome the judgement of the Federal High Court, Lagos, by the Honorable Justice Rilwan M. Aikawa in which the court dismissed in its totality the application by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) for a forfeiture order on my home in Ilorin, Kwara state,” he said.

“I am particularly happy that the court specifically ruled that there was no evidence that the property was built with any illicit or stolen funds from the Kwara state government or any other institution or quarter, whatsoever.

“The last five years have been very challenging for me and my family. I have endured and defeated one false allegation and malicious litigation after another, in an ill-motivated persecution, intimidation and harassment, through which some vested interests sought to damage my name and label me with charges of corruption but with the grace of Allah, I have always been victorious.

“I thank God for the outcome of this case which is the fifth victory in cases in which the EFCC was either the main investigating agency or the plaintiff.

“It is obvious that the EFCC leadership under its erstwhile acting chair, Mr. Ibrahim Mustapha Magu decided to take the issue of his non-confirmation by the 8th Senate which I led, personally.

He revealed that his image was tarnished by the EFCC which used the mass and social media against him.

“It was directed at giving the wrong impression about me. As I record yet another vindication by the competent court of law, God’s willing, my focus will now shift to more serious issues,” he said.

“It is important to put it on record that I hold no grudge against any individual for their roles in my trials.

“My experience in the last five years has only strengthened my faith in Almighty Allah, the Nigerian nation and her judiciary which has always risen above the din to give justice at all times and in all situations.”