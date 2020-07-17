Lagos State Denies Recruitment For COVID-19 Isolation Centers

The attention of the Lagos State Government has been drawn to an advert making the rounds especially on social media about job vacancies at COVID-19 Isolation Centres.

We wish to categorically state that this vacancy advert did not emanate from the Lagos State Government, the Lagos State Ministry of Health or the COVID-19 Incident Command System.

We believe this is the work of fraudsters and mischief makers who are bent on exploiting the COVID-19 pandemic situation to swindle unsuspecting citizens who are willing to volunteer in the war against the global pandemic of their hard-earned resources.

Citizens are therefore advised to disregard this job vacancy advert in its entirety and rely only on official communication channels of the Lagos State Government and the Ministry of Health for news and information on COVID- 19 Response.

We are also currently investigating the source of the unsolicited advert and we assure citizens that the Lagos State Government will do all in its power to apprehend the authors and bring them to book.

Citizens are encouraged to desist from sharing any suspicious or unverified news or information on COVID-19 and bring same to the notice of the State Government for necessary action.