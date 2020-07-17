IGP Was Aware Of Move To Arrest Joi Nunieh – Rivers Police Command

The Rivers State Police Command has said that the Inspector-General of Police, IGP Adamu Mohammed, was aware of the move by some policemen to arrest Joi Nunieh, a former managing director of the Niger Delta Development Council, NDDC.

This was disclosed in a statement issued by the command’s Public Relations Officer, Nnamdi Omoni.

Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State had stated that the Commissioner of Police in the state was not aware of the move to arrest Nunieh.

He was quoted saying: “I called the Commissioner of Police, he said he was not aware. They said it’s the IGP Monitoring Team, but I have spoken to the authorities, they said the IG is not even aware.

“For me, if there is any crime against Dr Joy Nunieh, I will not back her. Some say she is not in my party, so I shouldn’t intervene, but she’s a Rivers daughter.”

In reaction, Omoni who said that the team sent from Abuja to arrest Nunieh are not fake also revealed that they registered with the CP before proceeding to her residence.

He said: “We state that the Officers who were at the residence of the former Ag. MD Joi Nunieh were from the IGP Monitoring Team in Abuja and were here on Official assignment.

“That before they proceeded to her residence, they observed due protocols and requisite standard operating procedures, including going through the processes of arriving themselves at the Headquarters with their Investigation Activities duly signed and approved by the Commissioner of Police, CP Joseph G Mukan psc (+).

“That they went to her residence with Mobile Policemen, suggesting of course that they were there on official duty and not illegal duty as speculated.

“That, the reference indicating that the Officers were there without the directive of the CP nor the IGP is preposterous and most unfortunate, hence should be discountenanced and disregarded.”