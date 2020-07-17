Chief Of Staff, Burutai, Will Face Assassination, Primate Ayodele Says

The leader of INRI Evangelical spiritual church, Primate Elijah Ayodele on Friday predicted an assassination attempt on the Chief of Army Staff, Maj. Gen. Tukur Buratai.
According to DAILY POST, the clergyman said he was not sure Buratai would survive the assassination attempt as he also warned of possible mutiny within the ranks of the military.
He called for caution, stressing that military officers may start killing themselves.
Primate Ayodele also called for prayers against a plane crash.
He said: “If care is not taken, the military will start killing themselves.
“The Chief of Army Staff will face an assassination attempt. I don’t know if he will survive it.
“Let’s pray against any plane crash, Air Force or police helicopter or any private jet crash.”
