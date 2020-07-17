Buhari Expresses Sadness Over Death Of Former NYSC DG

President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed sadness over the passing of former a Director-General of the National Youth Service Corps Maj.-Gen. Edet Akpan.

The president condoled with the Akpan family and the government and people of Akwa Ibom on the passage.

Buhari hailed Akpan “whose visionary leadership and love for human development inspired reforms at state and national levels.’’

He noted that Akpan served the Nigerian military meritoriously, holding strategic positions as Chief Instructor, Nigerian Military School, Zaria and Deputy Commandant, Nigerian Army School of Education, Ilorin.

He was also Director, Army Education, 1 Mechanized Division, Kaduna and Principal General Staff Officer at Army Headquarters as well as Commandant, Institute of Army Education, Ojo, Lagos.

Buhari said that Akpan played a pivotal role in strengthening the NYSC — one of the nation’s symbols of unity by mobilising and deploying intellectual resources.

He said that Akpan created stronger platform for military participation in the NYSC to promote patriotism and discipline.

The president prayed God to grant Akpan rest, urging his family members and friends to find solace in his remarkable investments in humanity. (NAN)