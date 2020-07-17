Breaking: Leeds Return To Premier League Since Relegation In 2004

LEEDS UNITED have officially been promoted to the Premier League for the first time since their relegation back in the year 2004.

Huddersfield have beaten West Brom 2-1 meaning the Whites have returned to the top flight for the first time in 16 years.

Arsenal loanee Emile Smith Rowe has scored in the 86th minute to hand Huddersfield want could be a winning goal – a strike that could send their Yorkshire rivals back to the top flight!

Leeds end nearly two decades of pain after the club were relegated from the Premier League in 2004.

That shock came just three years after they reached the Champions League semi-final before massive wages and spiralling debts sent the club into financial meltdown.

One of English football’s most popular and famous clubs, the three-times league champions dropped to the third tier in 2007 and before eventually getting promoted back to the Championship in 2010. [The Sun]