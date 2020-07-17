Benzema Deserves Ballon d’Or, Zidane Blessing From Heaven – Perez

Real Madrid president, Fiorentino Perez has praised Kareem Benzema and the club’s manager, Zinedine Zidane, after the club won its 34th La Liga title.

Perez stated that Benzema who scored a brace to give the club the title deserves to win the 2020 Ballon d’Or.

“Benzema should win the Ballon d’Or,” Perez told El Transistor when asked who should win the 2020 Ballon D’ Or.

“I have not seen any player have as good a year as him.”

Speaking on Zinedine Zidane, he described the Frenchman as a blessing from Heaven.

“He [Zidane] has won a trophy every 19 games,” said Perez as quoted by Real Madrid’s official website.

“He is a blessing from heaven, and hopefully, he’ll be with us for a long time. People can criticise him as much as they want as long as he continues to win titles.”