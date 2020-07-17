As A Single Lady, I Can’t Do Without Sex Toy – Juliet Ibrahim

Ghanaian actress of Lebanese descent, Juliet Ibrahim has flaunted her sex toy which she says she cannot live without as a single lady.
The actress made the disclosure in a post she shared on social media where she revealed that her sex toy does everything for her.
“As a single lady, a sex toy is a must-have and it keeps me company.
“It does everything I need,” she said.
A few months ago, her ex-boyfriend, rapper Iceberg Slim, revealed why their relationship which was widely celebrated on social media ended up crashing.
According to him, he cheated on her when he went about searching for a thing he had inside himself.
“I was looking for something that I didn’t know I had in myself.”
He added: “I got to a point where I wasn’t sure if I truly loved myself, and I ended up seeking emotional comfort elsewhere.”
