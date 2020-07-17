Akwa Ibom’s Gov Udom Suspends Aide Over Alleged Fraud

The Akwa Ibom Government has suspended Mr. Emmanuel Nicholas, an aide to Governor Udom Emmanuel, over an allegation of fraud.
Nicholas was suspended due to fraudulent allegations levelled against him.
The suspension was announced in a statement issued by the Secretary to the State Government, Dr Emmanuel Ekuwem, in Uyo on Friday.
Ekuwem said that the special assistant to the governor on media would remain suspended until investigations were completed by the security agencies to clear him of the allegations.
“I am directed to announce the immediate suspension of Mr Emmanuel Nicholas from his duties as a Special Assistant to the Governor.
“This is as a result of allegations of fraudulent activities levelled against him.
“Mr Nicholas will remain suspended until investigations are completed by security agencies and he is cleared of the allegations.
“The Akwa Ibom State Government, led by Mr Udom Emmanuel, will continue to uphold transparency, integrity and accountability as its core values,” Ekuwem said.
The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) gathered that Nicolas was arrested for alleged fraudulent activities including the collection of money from a contractor.
