63% Of Sanitizers Are Fake – Federal Government Warns

The Federal Government has said that 63% of alcohol-based hand sanitizers are not genuine and may not be effective in fighting COVID-19.

This was disclosed by SGF Boss Mustapha while speaking at the daily press briefing of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 which he chairs.

Mustapha advised the public to ensure they purchase pharmaceutical products from credible sources.

The SGF said: “As part of the non-pharmaceutical measures, we recommended in line with global practice, the use of hand sanitizers. Ordinarily, that ought to stimulate local production because of increased demand.

“We regret to inform you that following a survey conducted by the Nigeria Institute for Pharmaceutical Research and Development (NIPRD) to check the influx of substandard goods, it was revealed that 63 per cent of alcohol-based sanitizers in Abuja does not have NAFDAC registration numbers. There could also be similar situations around the country.

“The PTF appeals to the patriotic spirit of Nigerians and request that they desist from manufacturing sub-standard goods which could further endanger other unsuspecting Nigerians who innocently purchase them.”