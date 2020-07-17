32-Year-Old Man Imprisoned For 2 Years For Burglary, Stealing

A 32-year-old ex-convict, Najeem Azeez, has been sentenced to two years imprisonment for burglary and stealing by an Abeokuta Magistrates’ Court on Friday.

Azeez, whose address was not provided, had pleaded not guilty to the three-count charge of conspiracy, burglary and stealing.

However, Magistrate Oluwaseun Ayobolu held that all evidence tendered had convinced the court beyond a reasonable doubt that the convict was guilty of the offence.

Ayobolu, thereafter, sentenced Azeez to two years imprisonment without an option of fine.

Earlier, the prosecutor, Insp. Famuyiwa Matthew had told the court that the convict committed the offence on Feb. 14 at about 4:55a.m in Temidare Sabor area of Abeokuta.

According to Matthew, the convict conspired with others now at large and broke into the house of one Mrs Sonde Monsurat through the window and stole a Techno phone valued at N34,000.

He said the convict also carted away a wristwatch valued N4,500 and a cash sum of N10,000 with a total value of the items as N48,500.

He explained that the convict entered into the house of the complainant when the electricity supply was interrupted and while she was reading inside her room.

He said when the light was restored, the complainant suddenly noticed that her window and net were damaged and belongings were missing.

He said that the convict was arrested by tracking the phone he stole from the complainant, which he had sold.

Matthew also informed the court that Azeez was a two-time ex-convict on the same offence, but still refused to change.

The prosecutor, however, said that the offence contravened the provisions of Sections 516, 390(9) and 451of the Criminal Code, Laws of Ogun 2006. (NAN)